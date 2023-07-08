Sit-At-Home: Police Arrest 15 IPOB Suspects Over Shooting In Ebonyi

The Police in Ebonyi on Friday, announced the arrest of 15 persons suspected to be involved in the shooting by the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) members on Tuesday at new market and Ishieke axis of the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the shooting was carried out as the suspects forced people to abide by the order issued by the Proscribed IPOB, stopping all residents from coming out of their homes for seven days, from July 3 to 10.

Parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Abakaliki, the state capital, the commissioner of Police, Faleye Olaleye, explained that his men apprehended 15 suspects including a herbalist who prepares charms for the gunmen.

Some of the gunmen were also said to have invaded parts of Abakaliki shooting sporadically to enforce the sit-at-home order by pro-Biafra agitators.

“They have attacked our area commander and burnt our vehicle. They have been terrorizing the state. On July 4, they came to Ishieke firing sporadically and that was on Tuesday.

“I want to tell you that 15 of them have been apprehended, together with their herbalists. We recovered arms and charms of different kinds.

Olayele said that the suspects were preparing for another attack on Friday when they were arrested by the police.

“This shows that our officers are dedicated to their duties; the arrest was made possible by our men through the information we got,” he said, and warned all criminal elements to steer clear of Ebonyi.

However, one of the herbalists told newsmen that he was forced to join the gang.

“I did not know that they wanted to operate in Ebonyi; they came to me and requested for medicine and I gave it to them, after which they forced me to join them to the bush for further preparations.

“Please, I was forced to follow them after I gave them the medicine,” Otozi claimed.