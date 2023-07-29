IPOB’s Counsel, Ejimako Reveals Alleged Chats With Ekpa To Betray Nnamdi Kanu

Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Saturday, shared a screenshot of his alleged chat with Finland-based Biafra agitator and Separatist, Simon Ekpa.

The counsel, via Twitter alleged that Ekpa on July 19 chatted him on WhatsApp demanding to speak with Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

According to the IPOB lawyer, Ekpa’s alleged move to speak with the Governor was to betray the detained leader, Kanu.

“Simon, these screenshots would prove that on 19th July, you begged me to facilitate your desperation to speak with Gov Mba, but I used my ‘number six’ to frustrate it because I knew you will ask him for money in return for betraying MNK. That’s why you disobeyed his order.”

Recall that Ekpa rejected an alleged order by Kanu, conveyed by Ejimakor to end and put on hold, sit-at-home in the South-East.