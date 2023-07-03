“I’ve Received Thousands of Death Threats” – Asari Dokubo Raises Alarm

Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, an Ijaw activist, has revealed that he received a lot of messages from some Nigerians who threatened to assassinate him over his positions on socio-political issues.

According to Legit.ng, Dokubo made this revelation while speaking in a Facebook Live on Sunday.

While warning his detractors, Dokubo said he can never be intimidated.

His words: “The Igbos, when their people are looking for trouble, they cannot caution them, when the other person reacts, they present false narratives. Do you think you can intimidate me?

“You have no started. Let them open the place for us. “They will come to my platform, call me pig, call my children piglets. They will say they will kill me. Some days, I will receive thousands of text messages: ‘We will kill you, we will cut you, we will eat your flesh’. You think you can frighten me?”