Kenyan Lady Claims Being Davido’s Babymama, Flaunts 3-Year-Old ‘Daughter’

A Kenyan lady identified on Instagram as @Lillyxspade has taken to social media to hint at being one of popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s baby mamas.

Recall that the singer has been a trending topic on the internet after being called out by American socialite, Anita Brown and a French Lady, Ivanna Bay for impregnating them and asking them to abort it.

The Kenyan lady via her Instagram story revealed that the reason she’s not trending is because she hasn’t undergone plastic surgeries like other alleged pregnant side chics of the crooner

She went on to brag about having natural curves. Shading her counterparts, she noted that she naturally possesses what the other ladies are paying for.

Lilly also described herself as an individual who loves privacy while stating that other ladies are in search of fame, hence the callouts.

According to her, she’s just minding her peace.

The Kenyan woman also uploaded pictures of her daughter, who she claims is Davido’s child.

