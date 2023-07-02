“He Impregnated Me, Offered Me N10m To Abort It” – Another Lady Calls Out Davido, Shares Bedroom Video With Singer (Video)

Another lady identified simply as Chisom has taken to social media to call out Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido for impregnating her and failing to pay her off.

Recall that the singer has been a trending topic on the internet after being called out by American socialite, Anita Brown and a French Lady, Ivanna Bay for impregnating them and asking them to abort it.

While the scandal kept trending without a response from Davido himself, another woman has come out to say she is also a ‘victim’ of the ongoing pregnancy scandal.

Just recently, a lady identified as Chisom on TikTok alleged that she once had an intimate relationship with Davido which got her pregnant.

Chisom claimed the singer advised her to abort the baby with the promise of sending her N3M first and N7M later to keep her mouth shut. However, she alleged that O.B.O refused to pay the amount after terminating the baby.

In a now-deleted video, she shared chats she had with the ‘Unavailable’ singer and how he threatened her not to make the issue public.

“I was a victim of Davido too, I was once pregnant for Davido, He told me to abort it and promised to give me N10Million

“I agreed and aborted the Baby but Davido never fulfilled his promises, he didn’t Give me my N10Million,” she said in part.

Chisom further shared a video of Davido in her bed, and clips of herself while at backstage with the singer, and an alleged chat they had where he promised to pay her for aborting the baby.

