Lagos Businessman Sends Widow’s Nude Photos To Church WhatsApp Group

A Lagos-based businessman, Amarah Kennedy, has taken to social media to circulate the nude photos of two single mothers whom he previously had relationships with.

Both women, identified as Kester and Temi, were said to have met Kennedy on separate social media groups for singles.

According to The Punch, Kennedy shared the explicit images to over 48 individuals just on Tuesday.

The businessman shared some explicit pictures with members of Kester’s church and her late husband’s family.

Kennedy reportedly said, “By the time I am done, suicide will be her only option.”

Kester, who lost her husband about eight years ago in a car crash, said the businessman, after chatting her up, started showering her with monetary gifts.

However, after a disagreement, he sent her over 50 of her nude photos which he secretly took after their lovemaking in a hotel.

She said the suspect demanded N100,000 from her as a condition to delete the photos.

The mother of two noted that after she sent the money and asked if the photos had been deleted, he demanded an additional N40,000 to delete them permanently, which she sent to him.

Despite the payments, the suspect went ahead to circulate the photos on Facebook.

Kester said she attempted suicide twice but failed, as some of those who saw the images started questioning her.

The second victim, Temi, said the suspect usually had marathon sex with her in hotels while under the influence of drugs, and afterwards gave her N1,000 as transport fares.

She said after she discovered that he was not serious about the relationship and was merely using her, she stopped talking to him.

However, Kennedy reportedly sent her several of her nude photos and demanded all the money he had spent on her in the relationship.

She said she borrowed N15,000, which she sent to him.

However, after she appealed to his sister on Facebook for help to talk to him, he started circulating the nude photos.

Temi said the businessman regularly called her to demand money.

Kennedy is currently on the run but continues to communicate via WhatsApp.

According to some of the screenshots obtained by The Punch, the suspect continued to chat with the victims and their friends to show them those he was sending the nude photos to.

Kennedy, in a chat wrote, “Her (Kester) pictures are there. At Redeem parish WhatsApp group platform. I am all over the news, she also will be all over the news. By the time I am done, suicide will be her only option.

“This one to her colleague at work…28 pictures. I have sent to her friends abroad both male and female. I have sent to her inlaw, redeem church branch on WhatsApp, to her pastor and more random people online.

“Una never jam. My image is already dented. Hers will go round. Pictures that I have uploaded on a porn site today, all 52 pictures.”

The Lagos State Police, led by Commissioner Idowu Owohunwa, have pledged to bring him to justice.

Kester reported that her in-laws have offered their support and vowed to aid in the fight against Kennedy.

The Black Diamonds Support Foundation also reports that additional victims have come forward claiming to have been blackmailed by Kennedy.