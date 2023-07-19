Man Beats Lover To Death In Cross River

A 54-year-old man has been arrested by the Cross River State Police Command for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death in Calabar South Local Government Area.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the arrest in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Wednesday.

She said that the suspect attacked the victim, simply identified as Ndereke, after a minor disagreement that occurred at Abasi Obori Street on Tuesday.

Ugbo said the personnel of Uwanse Divisional Police Headquarters carried out the arrest following a distress call received on the incident.

“The police rushed the victim to University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH. Unfortunately, she didn’t make it, as she was certified dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.

“Following established protocols, her remains were deposited in the morgue for autopsy to shed more light on the exact cause of her death.

“The suspect (name withheld) is already in our custody, and we will ensure that he faces the full weight of justice for his alleged action,” the police spokesperson said.