Mentally-Challenged Man Strangles Junior WAEC Student To Death In Ondo

A mentally derailed man, whose name is yet to be identified, has strangled a 17-year-old student to death in the Arogbo axis of Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to Daily Trust, the deceased, Beke Meretighan – a JSS 3 student of Ijaw National High School in Arogbo – was attacked by the ‘mad man’ while writing his Junior West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

Eyewitnesses who spoke to Daily Trust revealed on Wednesday night that the enraged madman found his way into the school premises after the students had allegedly mocked him.

Another eyewitness, who does not want his name published, said that the students ran helter-skelter as the suspect forced his way into the classes where they writing their examination.

He added that Meretighan who could not run fast was caught by the suspect who placed his head under his shoulder before strangling him to death.

At the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ondo State, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, is yet to confirm the incident.