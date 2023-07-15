My Prayer Is To Die Same Day With My Wife When Time Comes – Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said he would like to be called to heaven the same day with his wife, Folu Adeboye.

The cleric who made this known in a post while celebrating his wife’s 75th birthday, stated that the greatest blessing God bestowed upon him is his wife.

He however warned that anyone who dares to harm his wife will face divine retribution.

“Besides the salvation of my soul and the baptism in the Holy Spirit, the greatest blessing bestowed upon me by the Lord is my wife, @pastorfoluadeboye.

“It is well-known that anyone who dares to harm her will face divine retribution. Many are unaware of the incredible extent of her compassion, generosity, and care for others.

“From the moment she chose to spend her life with me, she has stood by my side through thick and thin. One of my fervent prayers is for both of us to be taken home together when the time comes.

“We have special, endearing names for each other. I invite everyone to join me in celebrating this remarkable woman by joyfully shouting “Hallelujah” wherever you may be. Happy birthday, my beloved @pastorfoluadeboye,” Adeboye wrote via Twitter.

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extolled the wife of General Overseer, for her Christian virtues, devotion to her highly-respected husband, the church, and family values.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, the President noted that Pastor Mrs Adeboye, is reputed for her evangelical work with children, young people, and the downtrodden.

The President further noted with admiration many of the outreach programmes of the Redeemed Christian Church of God targeted at rehabilitating drug addicts and the poor spearheaded by Folu Adeboye.

“I celebrate this Godly woman, Pastor Folu Adeboye, on the occasion of her 75th birthday. We are inspired by her devotion to the work of God, family values, and the downtrodden among us. Mrs. Adeboye’s generosity of spirit and unflinching commitment to seeing that young people live value-guided life will continue to be a guide and beacon to many.

“Through her many philanthropic works and that of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, many lives have been turned around for good.

“I join family, friends and admirers all over the world to wish Pastor Folu many more years in good health and more service in the vineyard,” he said.