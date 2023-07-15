NBC Prays Court To Dismiss Order Stopping Fine Imposition On Broadcast Stations

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has asked the court to dismiss the order barring the Commission from imposing fines on broadcast stations.

Information Nigeria reports that on May 10, a Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that the NBC does not have the powers to impose penalties on broadcast stations.

At the time, James Omotosho, the Presiding Judge, set aside fines imposed on 45 broadcast stations by NBC.

Recall that March 1, 2019, NBC sanctioned 45 broadcast stations over alleged ethical infractions during the general election.

The then director-general of the Commission, Is’haq Kawu, said the affected media houses were fined N500,000 each for flouting the provisions of the Nigerian broadcasting code.

Media Rights Agenda (MRA), displeased with the fines, sued NBC, stating that the action of the commission violated the right to fair hearing under section 36 of the 1999 constitution (as amended) and Article 7 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.

MRA had asked the court to declare the fines unconstitutional and null.

But in a suit filed by NBC’s counsel, Babatunde Ogala, the commission said the court reached its decision in “ignorance of relevant facts.”

NBC also claimed that MRA has “two un-appealed, subsisting and binding decisions of the federal high court on the same issues and parties.”

According to the Commission, the media group brought a fresh suit before the court, instead of appealing previous rulings.

The NBC further accused MRA of trying to set the court on a collision course with other courts.

Conclusively, Judge Omotosho scheduled hearing of the motion for October 5, 2023.