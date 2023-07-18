Nigerian Army Burst Ghanaian Smuggling Ammunition To Anambra

Troops of the 192 Battalion Nigerian Army (NA), operating within the 81 Division Area of Responsibility, have successfully busted an international ammunition smuggling syndicate.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that while conducting a planned stop and search operation along Ajilete-Owode Road in Yewa North LGA of Ogun State, troops of 192 Battalion apprehended a truck bearing plate number (ENU 697 XY).

According to the arrested suspects, their intended destination was Onitsha, Anambra State, where the exhibit was to be delivered to its owner.

However, the timely intervention by the Nigerian Army has thwarted the potential chaos and violence that could have arisen from the illicit trade and use of these dangerous weapons.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nywachukwu said the operation took place over the weekend along Ajilete-Owode Road in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

READ MORE: Oil Theft: Troops Raid Bunkering Site, Destroy Armoury In Bayelsa

He said the development followed an actionable intelligence made available to the troops.

The army spokesperson said the truck was loaded “with 720 packets of Red Star Cartridges of 12 Calibre, containing 25 cartridges per packet, totalling 18, 000 cartridges and an additional 250 packets of live (black) cartridges containing 10 packets each, totalling 2500 cartridges of the same calibre.

“The suspects, identified as Eric Seworvor, a Ghanaian national, and the driver, Mr Lukman Sani, have been taken into custody and are helping with ongoing investigations”.

He said preliminary investigation has revealed that the weapons were smuggled from Mali, via Idiroko International Border.