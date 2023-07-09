Nigerian Businessman Reaffirms Commitment To Sponsor Mmesoma Despite JAMB Fraud

A Nigerian millionaire and crypto investor, Gaius Chibueze popularly known as BitcoinChief, has reinstated that, despite the new findings on Mmesoma Ejike’s JAMB result, his offer of a scholarship to her still stands.

Recall that the story of the Anambra’s JAMB candidate has been making wave across the internet, over alleged falsification of UTME result with fake application.

However, Chibueze made this known in a post via his Twitter page, noting that his offer of a scholarship to an American, UK or Canadian university still stands.

According to him, the supposed illegality of Mmesoma was not treated like the case of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) swearing in President Bola Tinubu, who didn’t win an election.

The BitcoinChief further stated that he would educate Mmesoma on her wrongs and also assures her that one’s JAMB score does not define their future or how one would turn out in life.

The Nigerian millionaire added that there are many bad examples in the country that the teenager copied from, and those people need to be dealt with first.

In his words: “I will still sponsor Mmesoma. Whether she agreed or not that’s not my problem. Suppose illegality was not celebrated openly, like INEC swearing in a President who didn’t win the Elections, A president with a Forged Certificate and no trace of Primary to University Education, If Nigeria didn’t celebrate Elected officials who rig elections, etc.

“Young people won’t see a reason to forge certificates and be celebrated openly. While we address this, we must look at the entire society.

“If you want us to accept, celebrate and defend a President who rigged Election with Forged Certificate, we must also not destroy Little Girl’s future with a forged certificate.

“I will personally call her and explain to her that JAMB numbers don’t define how far she can go in life and next time she shouldn’t bother Forging one.

“The only thing that can stop Mmesoma is God. As long as I live, she will school in America, UK or Canada. Nothing less. You can keep crying but I will sponsor her. I believe in second chance.”