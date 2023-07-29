Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Confirms His Handwritten Letter Ending Sit-At-Home

The family of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has verified the authenticity of a handwritten letter purportedly penned by Kanu himself.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emma Kanu confirmed that the letter actually emanated from the IPOB leader.

The letter, which calls for an end to all “sit-at-home” protests in the southeast, was shown to the world by Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, during a press conference on Friday.

The verification of the letter by Kanu’s family provides some clarity amidst the uncertainties and conflict surrounding the leadership and future direction of the IPOB.

Emma Kanu who visited Kanu at the DSS detention last week said, “Anybody doubting it is insane.

“I visited him last week and he has re-iterated that several times. Nnamdi Kanu is not interested in killing or suffering people but in the freedom of his people. The letter is actually his handwriting and I can confirm it.”

Recall that Simon Ekpa through his verified Twitter handle in reaction to the release of the letter said, “Our attention has been drawn to the fake letter from the pit of hell being paraded by Nigeria media claiming that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wrote a letter.

“It is not only a joke but an insult taking too far that the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra is being misrepresented in this way.

“As the Prime Minister of Biafra under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, I call on all Biafrans to disregard the fake letter coming from DSS. We can’t take any order from the Islamic DSS and that is final.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must be released and he must address Biafrans from Finland.

“That is the condition of the Prime Minister of Biafra and the Biafra Republic Government In Exile.”