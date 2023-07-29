Popular Native Doctor Kidnapped In Anambra Regains Freedom

Popular native doctor identified as Chukwudozie Nwangwu, also known as “Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki” has been released by his abductors.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki who was kidnapped at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 23 at Oba in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State was released by his kidnappers on Saturday, July 29.

The release of the native doctor was confirmed in a statement on Saturday by the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.

According to the Police PRO, the abductors of the native doctor had demanded about N300 million from his friends and family members for his release.

Ikenga however added that he wasn’t sure if the ransom was paid before the native doctor regained his freedom however investigations are ongoing to unravel the full details of what transpired.

“I have information that his abductors have contacted his friends and relatives and are demanding some millions.

“I also have information that his abductors are demanding some specific amount which I have not gotten the accurate figure.

“According to speculation, they said it’s over two hundred and something million, if not N300m.”I also have information that they have not paid, I also have information that he has been released by his abductors and we are making efforts to get information behind what happened,” Ikenga said.