No ‘Yahoo Boy’ Is Wealthier Than Me – Frank Edwards Brags (Video)

Popular gospel artiste, Frank Edwards, has taken to social media to brag that there is no internet fraudster, alias Yahoo boy, who is wealthier than him despite not involving in any crime.

He said fraud is not the way to acquire wealth, stressing that he is yet to see a fraudster who is wealthier than him.

He said he enjoys peace because he acquired his wealth legitimately, but most internet fraudsters don’t enjoy the luxury of peace.

The ‘You Too Dey Bless Me’ crooner stated this in a video making the rounds on social media.

Edwards said, “Yahoo is not the way. Yahoo plus is not the way. And I tell you the truth, and I don’t hide anything. I don’t know of any Yahoo plus or anything that is wealthier than I am.

“I sleep in my house and I have peace. Most of those build houses, they can’t sleep at night. Some of them don’t shower. They use a lot of perfumes because they have told them you can not shower. So they buy a lot of perfumes and apply it thinking it will make any difference.

“What is the point of having money and they said you can’t help your mother? They’ve said don’t help your family with this money. Is that one money?”

Watch video below: