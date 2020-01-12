‘There Is No Money In Gospel Music’ – Frank Edwards

Popular gospel singer, Frank Edwards claims his profession is not a profitable business and those, who go into it for the money, might end up getting disappointed.

The RockTown boss stated that gospel music and money are not affiliated but it is all about preaching the gospel.

Speaking with Punch, Frank said;

“There are so many reasons.

Firstly, you have to understand that the industry and ministry is not the same thing.

Gospel music is a ministry, the other one is an industry, so it functions fully like that.

The gospel ministry is totally different from the secular industry even though you might say that there is a business side of it which makes it similar. But in gospel ministry, the business aspect of it is never the focus.

I tell people that if you want to make money, don’t do gospel music; you would have a lot of issues.

Gospel music means one is reaching out to people through music; the others are strictly entertainment or at least 70-80 per cent entertainment. ”