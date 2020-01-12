Nigerians React As Two Siblings Reunite After 3 Years Apart

A Nigerian man, identified as Emediong Sunday shared photos of his reunion with his sister and people are talking about it.

The man revealed he hadn’t seen his sister for three years shared a tight hug which seemed quite unconventional.

Sunday captioned the photos:

“3 years of not seeing my kid sis (she added weight and a big ass)”.

In one of the photos, he held on firmly to her backside and many described the photo as ‘incestuous’.

While others, who saw nothing wrong with the photo, claimed those pointing out the negative part of the photo have dirty minds.

See the reactions below: