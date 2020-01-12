Nigerians React As Two Siblings Reunite After 3 Years Apart

by Amaka Odozi

A Nigerian man, identified as Emediong Sunday shared photos of his reunion with his sister and people are talking about it.

Emediong Sunday and his sister
The man revealed he hadn’t seen his sister for  three years shared a tight hug which seemed quite unconventional.

Sunday captioned the photos:

“3 years of not seeing my kid sis (she added weight and a big ass)”.

In one of the photos, he held on firmly to her backside and many described the photo as ‘incestuous’.

While others, who saw nothing wrong with the photo, claimed those pointing out the negative part of the photo have dirty minds.

See the reactions below:

Nigerians react to photo showing a man hugging his sister after reuniting with her after 3 years Nigerians react to photo showing a man hugging his sister after reuniting with her after 3 years Nigerians react to photo showing a man hugging his sister after reuniting with her after 3 years Nigerians react to photo showing a man hugging his sister after reuniting with her after 3 years Nigerians react to photo showing a man hugging his sister after reuniting with her after 3 years Nigerians react to photo showing a man hugging his sister after reuniting with her after 3 years

