Regina Daniels Celebrates Her Mom As She Clocks 45

Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her mom, Rita Daniels, as she clocks 45 on Sunday.

The beautiful wife of billionaire Ned Nwoko shared photos of her mother with a heartfelt birthday message which reads;

“My Mother is a gift from God and her love is like a divine blessing from above, it’s only a mother that will make sure you eat before she does, sleep before she does, will also put you first in anything. Your words of encouragement keeps ringing anytime I think i’m loosing it… you are the best friend I can ever ask for

You deserve to be celebrated everyday.@rita.daniels06

Happy birthday my queen”

Information Nigeria recalls Jaruma had also given Rita a million naira to celebrate the special occasion.

See the full post below: