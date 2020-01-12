Regina Daniels Celebrates Her Mom As She Clocks 45

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her mom, Rita Daniels, as she clocks 45 on Sunday.

Regina Daniels and her mom, Rita Daniels
Regina Daniels and her mom, Rita Daniels

The beautiful wife of billionaire Ned Nwoko shared photos of her mother with a heartfelt birthday message which reads;

“My Mother is a gift from God and her love is like a divine blessing from above, it’s only a mother that will make sure you eat before she does, sleep before she does, will also put you first in anything. Your words of encouragement keeps ringing anytime I think i’m loosing it… you are the best friend I can ever ask for
You deserve to be celebrated everyday.@rita.daniels06
Happy birthday my queen”

Information Nigeria recalls Jaruma had also given Rita a million naira to celebrate the special occasion.

See the full post below:

Tags from the story
Regina Daniels
1

You may also like

20-Year Old Miss USA Wins Hotly Contested Miss Universe Title

Naeto C: “Politics is not my priority”

American actress, Kiersey Clemons, posts photos of her unshaved armpit and it starts a conversation

Chrissy Teigen Opens Up On Experiencing Postpartum Depression And Having A Second Child

Kim Kardashian goes competely unclad to promote new fragrance

See Dangerous Curves of Actress Joselyn Dumas In different shades of pink Picture

Eva Alordiah

“I Almost Took My Life”, Says Eva Alordiah As She Clocks 31

Popular Actress, Baby Blanche Launches “Operation Remove Your Panties” Find Out Why

Ubi Franklin: The Scariest Day Of My Life Was The Day I Proposed To Lilian Esoro

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *