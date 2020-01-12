Jesus Must Be My Daughter’s Bestfriend – Tboss

by Temitope Alabi
Tboss
Tboss

2017 BBNaija housemate Tboss has revealed whom her daughter can only be best friends with.

According to the reality TV star, her daughter’s best friend must be Jesus and this she revealed in a post on her IG page which reads thus;

My Mommie says Jesus has to be my Best Friend. She says it is Mandatory. And I can categorically say that my Mommie would Always do what’s Best for me so she’s getting Zero arguments from me.”

Tboss has since deactivated comments on the post. However, guys, what do you think about this?

 

