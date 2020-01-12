Elozonam Pens Sweet Note To His Mom As She Clocks 60

Big Brother Naija 2019 star, Elozonam has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate the woman, who gave birth to him and raised him.

The reality star’s mom turned 60 and from the photos, her son posted, she has definitely aged well.

Elozonam penned a sweet note which reads;

“Mom, may your star always shine brighter than the sun. And may you live long to see your family grow. May what you taught us never depart from our minds and may you have peace of mind forever. Happy birthday Mom! 60 never looked better”

