Our Plan Was To Assassinate Apostle Suleman During Convoy Attack – Suspect

A suspect nabbed in connection with the attack on Apostle Johnson Suleman, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Yusuf Isah, has shed more light on the incident.

Isah, 32, confessed that the attack was plotted to eliminate the cleric.

The suspect, however, said he was not part of the discussion and planning of the attack, adding that other members of the gang orchestrated it.

Information Nigeria reports that on Thursday, the police arrested the suspect, a Kogi State indigene.

In October 2022, gunmen attacked the convoy of the cleric along the Benin-Auchi Road in Edo State, killing six persons, including three policemen.

Having been paraded by the police following his arrest, Isah in a chat with journalists said that he and his gang members trailed the pastor to the point where he was attacked with five AK 47 riffles.

“The attack on him (Suleman) was to assassinate him. I was not part of the discussion; Ilayasu and Labisca were the ones involved in the discussion.

“We attacked him with five AK 47 rifles. Labisca trailed him from where he was coming from to the point where we attacked him,” he said.

The police spokesman confirmed that five AK 47 riffles, two K2 rifles and 180 live ammunition were recovered from the suspect.

“Following an intensive investigation into the fatal attack on the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleman along Benin-Auchi Road wherein six people, including three police personnel, were gruesomely murdered, operatives of FIB-IRT on the trail of the assailants apprehended one Yusuf Isah, a native of Okene, Kogi State and a plumber, at Agbaraoluwa Phase 2 Ijoka, Akure, Ondo State and recovered five AK 47 rifles, two K2 assault rifles, 180 live ammunition and four suspected IEDs found in his apartment,” the Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said.

According to the FPRO some of the rifles found with the suspect were snatched from the three policemen killed during the attack.