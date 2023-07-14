Policeman, Others Arrested For Armed Robbery In Rivers

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested a Police Corporal, Bright Wamadi, and two others for allegedly being involved in armed robbery and car snatching in Port Harcourt.

Parading the suspects and others nabbed for various nefarious activities in the state, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Grace Iringe-Koko, on Thursday said the suspected robbers were arrested by men of C4i Intelligence Unit on Ada-George Road.

Iringe-Koko said the suspects robbed their victim of his Toyota Corolla car at gunpoint on the day of the incident.

She disclosed that the police corporal has been dismissed and would be charged to court at the conclusion of an investigation.

The PPRO said: “On May 18, 2023, at about 11 p.m., men of the C4i Intelligence team, while on routine patrol, became suspicious of a Toyota Corolla 2005 model with registration number: Rivers BNY 741 FV, on Ada George Road, Port Harcourt, which aligned with an earlier intelligence the team had received. The team gave a hot chase, and eventually intercepted the vehicle.

“Three armed robbers, Cpl. Bright Okay Wamadi (a police officer), Samuel Charles, and Michael Nwanchukwu were arrested, while one member of the gang escaped.

“In the course of detailed investigation, it was discovered that the four armed robbers robbed a victim (name withheld) in a bid to snatch his grey colour Toyota Corolla 2005 Model with registration No: Rivers BNY 741 FV, at gunpoint around Apostolic Church Gateway, Port Harcourt.

“The suspects confessed to the crime, while the Police Officer, Bright Okey, has been tried and dismissed upon conclusion of the investigation in line with police internal procedures. He will be charged to court with another of his accomplices.”

She said exhibits recovered from the suspects included one single barrel locally made gun with one live cartridge, a gray colour Toyota Corolla Car 2005 model.

Similarly, a 42-year-old man, Ikechukwu Enyinnaya, was arrested at Akpajo in Eleme for alleged car snatching.

Iringe-Koko disclosed that “operatives attached to the C4i Intelligence Unit on July 12, 2023, at about 2:30 a.m., following the receipt of actionable intelligence from Akpajo Divisional Police headquarters on the activities of a serial car snatching syndicate, arrested one Ikechukwu Enyinnaya, 42, a native of Uzuakoli Community, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, who resides at Omuma Igwuruta.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to having stolen over 12 cars. One gray colour Toyota Sienna with registration number: FST 146 BH was recovered while efforts are on top gear to arrest other gang members and recover other stolen cars.”