PDP Raises Alarm Over Planned Attack On Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concern over the reported foiled terrorist attack on its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and other sensitive locations in Yola, Adamawa State.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, emphasized the party’s anxiety, suspecting that this could be part of a larger scheme to thwart their efforts to regain what they believe to be their “stolen” presidential mandate.

The statement partly reads: “The PDP insists that by the confession of the arrested assailants, the plot has the paw marks of a sponsored attempt on the life of Atiku Abubakar, ostensibly by forces who are unsettled by his bid to retrieve his mandate at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

“Our Party believes that the intent of the sponsors of this evil plot is to silence our Presidential Candidate, massacre innocent Nigerians and cause chaos, confusion and anarchy in the polity.

“The PDP asks, is this foiled attack on Atiku Abubakar and sensitive locations in Yola, Adamawa connected to the recent APC’s threats of chaos and anarchy in the country, if the PEPC upholds the clear provisions of Section 134 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) with regard to the mandatory and statutory requirements for which a Candidate in a Presidential election can be declared winner?

“Could it also be a plan to orchestrate a sense of insecurity in the country, starting in Adamawa State, the home State of our Presidential Candidate so as to justify the imposition of a State of Emergency in Adamawa State as a precursor to a declaration of a State of Emergency throughout the country?

“Our Party charges the Inspector General of Police to take the lead provided by the confession of the assailants to track down their sponsors and bring them to book in the interest of the security, unity and wellbeing of our nation.