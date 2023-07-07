Police Gun Down 6 Suspected Kidnappers In Rivers (Photos)

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have killed six suspected kidnappers during a raid on their hideout at Obelle community in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Emeka, who disclosed this while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday, July 7, 2023, said operatives also arrested six suspected cultists and kidnappers, who have been terrorising the Emohua local government axis of the East-West Road.

The CP stated that operatives of Anti-cultism and Tactical Units stormed the hideout of a gang, led by one Uchechukwu Daniel and on sighting the Police, the hoodlums opened fire.

He further stated that the Police responded and in exchange of gunfire six of the hoodlums were fatally wounded, six arrested while others escaped with bullet wounds in different directions.

“Sequel to the criminal activities along the East-West Road axis in Emohua, operatives attached to the anti-cultism unit in conjunction with a tactical team invaded a hideout of one Uchechukwu Daniel Okana, aka Horn man at Obele community in Emohua.

“On sighting the operatives they opened fire on them. The rapid response from the anti-cultism unit in collaboration with other tactical teams neutralized and dislodged them as they scampered for safety. Six were neutralised while six were arrested. The six arrested suspects are helping the detectives in further investigation,” he said.

In the same vein, the Police Commissioner said that on June 30, 2023, Police operatives on patrol along King Perekule Junction, GRA, Port Harcourt, intercepted and rescued a kidnap victim, who narrated how one of their friends was kidnapped and taken away.

“The victim narrated that one of their friends was kidnapped and taken away by the hoodlums, who were operating in a carton colour Lexus RX 350 jeep.

“After shooting at their vehicle tyre. Pieces of 7.2 empty shells and a techno phone belonging to the victim were also recovered.”

The Police Commissioner stated that on Friday June 30, 2023, a cult related activity was taking place at Hospital Road, Bonny, but the cultists ran away on sighting the Police, while one pistol, a bag and techno phone were recovered.

CP Emeka revealed that on June 20, 2023, the Special Area Division at Rumudomaya community in Obio-Akpor local government area and local vigilance group raided criminal hideout in the community.

He stated that suspects both men and women aged between 15 to 28 years were arrested and different hard drugs recovered from them.

He further stated that at Slaughter, behind Rumuokoro Market, also in Obio-Akpor local government area, three Police Mobile Force (PMF) uniforms, Army cap, locally fabricated pistol, live cartridges were recovered when the combined team of Policemen and vigilante stormed the hideout.

The CP also revealed that operatives of Anti-cultism unit, Bori annex on July 5, 2023, while on patrol at Yokuru community in Khana local government area, arrested one Baridara Baridam, aka ‘Ojukwu’, who had been on wanted list of Police.

He said the suspect is a member of a three-man gang including one a.k.a Mali and Lekia terrorizing Ogoni axis of East-West road.

Emeka listed exhibits recovered from the suspect to include two AK47 riffles.

The police boss also said on July 6, 2023, acting on credible information, Police operatives trailed kidnappers to their hideout, victims were rescued unhurt at Ozuoha community in IKwerre local government area of the state, while one Mr. Buchi David was arrested.

He listed exhibits recovered to include one locally fabricated arms, cut to size guns, and six cartridges.

