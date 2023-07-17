President Tinubu Arrives Abuja From Kenya

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Nigeria from Kenya after participating in the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union.

Tibunu on Monday departed from Nairobi, where he met with other leaders on the continent last weekend.

At the AU meeting, the President on Sunday said Africa could not attain integration and prosperity while Africans languished in pain and anguish.

He reaffirmed Africa’s unity and strength, while strongly rejecting the notion of a new scramble for the continent.

However, on Monday’s evening, Tinubu was received by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; Imo State Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma and Former Kano State Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, among others.

The Nigerian leader was also welcomed by the newly confirmed Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and other heads of security agencies.

Recall that the President had last week attended the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in Guinea-Bissau, during which he emerged as the new Chairman of the regional organisation.

Tinubu pledged to bear the responsibility of the office and run an inclusive administration of the regional organisation.