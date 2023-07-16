“The Most Useless Of Them All” – Angela Okorie Drags Anita Joseph

Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie has taken a swipe at her colleague, Anita Joseph, describing her as a ‘useless’ person.

This comes after Angela lambasted a friend of hers for leaking her video to controversial blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus.

In a new development, she made a follow-up post featuring a picture of Anita Joseph, a close friend of Uche Elendu, labelling her as the most worthless among their group.

Angela Okorie, however, acknowledged Anita’s husband, MC Fish, as a respectable individual.

She further declared that she would single out any of her colleagues who try to intervene in her dispute with Uche Elendu whom she is using as a sacrificial lamb.

“Ah, I see people calling this one Okuku. This one is the most useless of them all but her husband is a good guy. Anybody wey talk nonsense I go use you as scapegoat,” she wrote.

See post below: