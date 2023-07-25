Three Arrested For Allegedly Gang-Raping A Minor In Adamawa

Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command have arrested three persons for allegedly gang raping a 15-year-old girl in Mayo Belwa Local government Area.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje confirmed the incident in a statement released in Yola on Tuesday.

The suspects identified as Hassan Nasir, 25, a resident of Sabon Pegi Ngurore, Yola South Local Government Area, Uzairu Dan Fulani, 25, a resident of Gasabga ward Mayo belwa, yola South local government Area and Yahaya Edward, 26, a resident of Sabon Pegi, Ngurore, Yola South Local government Area of the state.

The police said the suspects lured the girl who boarded a tricycle from Mayo Belwa to Ngurore where they diverted behind Cottage Hospital in Mayo -Belwa and forcefully dragged her into a certain house and had an unlawful carnal knowledge of her without her consent.

The incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Mayo Belwa by a relative of the victim which resulted to their arrest.

”The suspects abducted the girl on July 20 when she boarded a tricycle from Mayo Belwa to Ngurore.

”The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Adamawa, Afolabi Babatola, has ordered a thorough investigation into the crime with a view to prosecute the perpetrators,” he said.

Nguroje called on the general public to be vigilant, report any suspicious activity to the police and key into the command’s effort towards fighting all forms of Gender-Based Violence.