Tinubu Came Into Power To Unleash ‘Renewed Shege’ On Nigerians – Sowore

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has stated that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration came into power to unleash social and economic terror on Nigerians.

Sowore who decried the situation in the country via Twitter pointed out that roads are now empty due to the expensive price of fuel.

The rights activist further bemoaned the increment in tuition fees in some schools by 500%, adding that electricity charges had also skyrocketed and food prices were now beyond the reach of many Nigerians.

“It is Monday morning and the roads are famished and empty. School fees are going up by 500% in some schools, electricity charges are skyrocketing, fuel costs have quadrupled, food prices have gone beyond the reach of many… the @officialABAT regime came prepared to unleash social and economic terror on Nigerians and the rogue regime will get its comeuppance soon! Organise don’t agonize! They did not promise magic, they promised Shege! #Renewedshege #Revolutionnow,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Civil Society Groups flooded major streets in Benin City, Edo State on Monday, to protest the recent increase in price of petrol and nationwide hardship.

The groups under the aegis of the Edo Civil Society Organisations lamented the high cost of governance exhibited by politicians, at the expense of the poor Nigerians.

According to the groups, the Federal Government ought to have provided palliatives that would cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal before implementing it.

The protesters took to the streets of Edo, carrying several placards bearing different captions like ‘FG Fix Our Refineries’, ‘Kill Corruption, not Nigerians’, ‘Poor Nigerians Lives Matter’, ‘We Say No To Constant Increment In PMS’, ‘How Did NNPCL Become Fuel Price Requlator’ ‘N8,000 Palliatives, and ‘What An Insult’ among others.

Information Nigeria reports that the increment of petrol price has adversely affected the cost of living including transportation, food, and other goods and services.