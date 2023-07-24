Bella Shmurda Welcomes Baby Boy With Partner

Popular Nigerian singer, Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, better known as Bella Shmurda has welcomed a baby boy with his secret partner.

The singer made the announcement via his Instagram page on Monday.

He wrote, “A few days to the drop of my album last year, I was an emotional and mental wreck.

“I’d just gotten to the UK where I was scheduled to do some promotional activities when I heard the news that I’d lost the child I was expecting at birth.

“At the same time, I started getting threats to my life. The mere fact that I was in the UK was an opportunity for certain people to hurt me, and I saw a video of a group of guys that had been sent to a location I was supposed to be to attack me there.

“I was hurt, angry and confused. It was the darkest place I’d ever been in my life, but somehow, light found it’s way through to me in that tunnel.

“It’s a few days to the drop of my project this year. This time, I got news that my little boy is here. I’m happy and blessed.

“What’s lost can never be replaced, but I have another chance, a new lease on life. A new purpose. I’m a new Daddy; DO NOT DISTURB.”

