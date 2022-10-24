Bella Shmurda Recounts How He Spent Lavishly After Becoming Famous

Famous Nigerian singer Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, has reflected on his past lavish lifestyle while expressing utmost regret due to his lack of prudence.

The ‘vision 2020’ singer, in a chat with Youtuber, Korty disclosed how he spent N2M buying drinks at a club and said that won’t repeat itself.

Bella stated that he got overwhelmed by the sudden riches that came his way after he attained stardom and lavished it with reckless abandon.

ALSO READ: Bella Shmurda Defends Internet Fraudsters, Saying It’s A Means Of Surviving

He also revealed that he bought three cars at once to satisfy himself and his friends so they could move in a convoy.

The 28-year-old also noted that he wished Olamide had signed him.

Bella Shmurda, who seems ready to turn a new leaf, affirmed that he is now frugal with his money and spends on things that will give him good returns.