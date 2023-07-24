Nigeria Sitting On A Keg Of Gun Powder, We’ve Disappointed Africa, World – Obasanjo

Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has decried the nation’s inability to reach its potential since 63 years of gaining independence.

According to him, the country has not only let itself down but also Africa and the world.

The statesman and diplomat made the submission while delivering the keynote speech at the public presentation of ‘Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa,’ a book written by Olusegun Aganga, former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, who also served as Minister of Finance.

The book was presented in Abuja and unveiled by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by Olawale Edun, his Special Adviser on Monetary Policy.

While speaking at the event, Obasanjo said, “Over the last 63 years, we have not lived up to expectations. We have disappointed ourselves; we have disappointed Africa; we have disappointed the black race; and we have disappointed the world.”

He further stated that “what Segun (Aganga) has tried to identify, itemise and recommend in his book is the way forward.

“But the beginning of charting a new course for ourselves is to admit our failure because we have not always put the round peg in the round hole.

“We are carried along by ego and emotion of self, selfishness and self-centeredness, ethnic and religious jingoism, with total lack of understanding of the world we live in and a gross misunderstanding of what development entails and how to move fast and continuously on the trajectory of development.

“These are peace and security, which we cannot achieve without justice, equity and inclusive society. And telling ourselves the truth, we have not done well on these scores in the recent past—in the last decade and a half.

“I will also point to the issue of education, where over 20 million children that should be in school are not in school. We do not need an oracle to tell us the consequences of that for tomorrow.

“We do not need to look far for the remote causes of banditry, Boko Haram, kidnapping and other organised crimes.

“We are living dangerously on a keg of gunpowder, driving more people into poverty through good policies poorly and thoughtlessly implemented or bad policy and no policy at all.”