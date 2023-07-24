BBNaija All Stars: Ike Onyema Confesses To Pimping BBNaija Girls To His Rich Friends (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Ike Onyema has revealed that he pimped one of the housemates in the ongoing show to his rich friends.

During a conversation with some of the male housemates, Ike revealed that he pimped Venita Akpofure to some of his rich friends.

He said that he makes the highest money when his rich friends are having a party and needs girls who will turn up for the event. According to Ike, his friends will sometimes make the specific demand for ‘BBN girls’ and he would put a call through to connect guys the with the BBN ladies.

He said, “How I make the most money is when I organize parties for big boys and these boys call me to arrange big Brother babes for them. Venita knows how many times I have called her. No be me owe the girls, I just dey do friend, friend things with them”

Read some reactions trailing his revelation: mhiz_tomi02 observed: “Venita will fight him for this when she’s out for saying this on Tv, pin this message” itzbbee_ said: “It’s so funny how some people no fit learn their lesson even with second chance” ojiugo_01 mocked: “Very wor wor boy mercy tried aswear” pema_bliss wrote: “This boy talks carelessly” beygood1992 said: “He talks too much……with dat his long mouth” macdenemmanuel asked: “This guy should be avoided because what type of Nedu junior is this?” big_shacc wrote: “This ike mouth E big for a reason sha” melodilisa said: “It’s Seyi’s face for me £343 make him eyes no go commot, he was shocked Ike could say such” official.u_c said: “What in the rag! Is he wearing”

Watch video below: