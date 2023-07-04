Tinubu Ordered That I Settle Rift Between Gov. Lawal And Matawalle — Sani Yerima

Sani Yerima, a former governor of Zamfara State, says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu requested that he broker peace between Dauda Lawal, Governor of Zamfara, and his predecessor, Bello Matawalle.

The former deputy senate minority leader disclosed this with State House correspondents after he met with Tinubu on Monday.

Recall that after Lawal accused Matawalle of looting the government house, Zamfara government said it recovered 40 official vehicles from Matawalle after the police conducted a raid on his residences in his hometown.

In reaction to steps he is taking as “the father of the State” to settle the rift between the duo, Yerima said plans are underway to ensure that the crisis is settled.

“You see, the issue of Zamafara like you rightly said, I’m now a father in Zamfara. Even Mr President, in my interaction this afternoon, has requested me to put my best to ensure that there’s stability in the state and that is what we are doing already,” Yerima said.

“And by the grace of God, we will come together and you will see that all the crises that are going on will be over.”

He further commended Tinubu’s decision to remove the petrol subsidy, saying the action was vital in achieving price equilibrium.

“I’m here this afternoon to congratulate Mr President for a very successful take-off having taken over the helms of affairs of our country

“He came up with three quick decisions that I believe as an economist are going to help this country to achieve development.

“First, he removed the fuel subsidy, which former leaders couldn’t do and looked at the exchange rate disparity which he is bringing together. It is going to help the export and import system and finally the reopening of the border for goods and services to flow into Nigeria.

“I think these three decisions are especially in the interest of Nigerians. And with patience, Nigerians will see the advantages of the decisions.

“What he needs is prayers from us and the support of Nigerians,” he said.