Troops Intercept Terrorists Crossing Into Nigeria From Cameroon

Troops of the Nigerian Military in Operation HADIN KAI, have successfully neutralized five Boko Haram terrorists and the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) who were attempting to cross into Nigeria from Cameroon.

According to the Military High Command, the terrorists were intercepted and neutralized as they laid in ambush along Bula Yobe-Darel Jamel in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, following intelligence reports.

At a Defence Headquarters briefing in Abuja, the newly appointed Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. ES Buba, represented by his deputy, Brig.-Gen. Abdullahi Ibrahim reported that in addition to those killed, at least 10 terrorists were captured alive.

They also seized arms, weapons, and various supplies including bags of flour and detergent. The military further apprehended several collaborators of the terrorists.

The senior military officer said, “Troops of Operation HADIN KAI in the Northeast zone of the country have continued to intensify operations against terrorists, including their logistics suppliers and collaborators.

“In pursuit of this, troops, on 22 June 2023, following an intelligence report on terrorists crossing from Cameroon to Nigeria, laid ambush along Bula Yobe-Darel Jamel in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State and made contact with the terrorists.

“Following a firefight, troops neutralized 5 Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and recovered 1 bag each of flour and detergent.”