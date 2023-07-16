Two Nabbed For Using Kano First Lady’s Name For Public Extortion

The Kano State Police Command has arrested two suspected fraudsters for allegedly using the State Governor’s wife to extort money from the public.

Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, spokesman of the command, who confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to newsmen, said Umar Adamu and Hussaini Musa were arrested for sponsoring a public announcement fraudulently credited to the wife of the Governor, Hajiya Maryam Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

According to the aired audio in radio stations, “I greet you the good people of Kano State. A known world empowerment organization, in collaboration with the wife of the Kano State Governor, will sponsor the training of two thousand people in catering like pizza, shawarma, burger, eggroll, and samosa.”

READ ALSO: Sit-At-Home: “South-West Not Part Of Biafra Republic”- Gani Adams Warns IPOB

He said the announcement urged interested persons to pay the sum of N3,000 for the form and identity card.

Kiyawa said the suspects had extorted over 50 persons and that investigation is in progress to arrest the conspirators and their sponsors.

Mohammed Usaini Gumel, The State’s Commissioner of Police, cautioned residents to be wary of fraudsters that use the media for extortion.

He also advised media houses to always scrutinize the authenticity of adverts before airing.