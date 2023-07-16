Money Stolen Under Buhari Can Help, Stop Taxing Nigerians – Sheikh Gumi Tells Tinubu

Popular Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gummi, has urged President Bola Tinubu to go after those who stole public funds under the administration of the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, to recover the money and use it to run his government.

The cleric during an interview with Vanguard on Saturday, who said the talks with the bandit is no longer a secret, revealed why such talks will end up as another ‘government contract’, and avenue for some people to steal money.

Gumi in his statement said: “Tinubu should have the courage not only to deal with anyone found to be corrupt but also bring back all those who have enriched themselves in the past government to vomit what they have stolen.

“They have to vomit what they have eaten. Nigeria is broke now, and instead of taxing common Nigerians to raise funds to run the government, let the stolen money be returned and met out appropriate punishment on them. If he can do this, I will support him 100%,” Sheikh Gumi said”.

