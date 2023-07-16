Money Stolen Under Buhari Can Help, Stop Taxing Nigerians – Sheikh Gumi Tells Tinubu

Popular Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gummi, has urged President Bola Tinubu to go after those who stole public funds under the administration of the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, to recover the money and use it to run his government.
The cleric during an interview with Vanguard on Saturday, who said the talks with the bandit is no longer a secret, revealed why such talks will end up as another ‘government contract’, and avenue for some people to steal money.
Gumi in his statement said: “Tinubu should have the courage not only to deal with anyone found to be corrupt but also bring back all those who have enriched themselves in the past government to vomit what they have stolen.
“They have to vomit what they have eaten. Nigeria is broke now, and instead of taxing common Nigerians to raise funds to run the government, let the stolen money be returned and met out appropriate punishment on them. If he can do this, I will support him 100%,” Sheikh Gumi said”.
When asked to speak on the speculations that peace talks have started again with bandits terrorizing the Northern part of the country, Sheikh Gumi said: “I heard that there were some contacts made with the bandits, but I am not part of it.”
“You cannot rule out the role of the military. In fact, even if you are negotiating, you will not be doing that from the standpoint of weakness.
“So, the military has a great role to play, but the military alone cannot do it because this is a socio-political issue, and the Military does not solve political problems. We have to go to the round table.
“Also, nobody can tell me the bandits do not want to sit at the table. I sat with them, I called them, they also came to me, they told me their grievances.
“The moment fire is exchanged, while the other side is ready to sit down for talks, it will complicate the whole issue.
“I don’t think that is logical; they will continue to blame each other. You can sit and discuss the way out and broker peace which is very possible. That is the way to go.”