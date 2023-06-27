Kaduna Police Inspector Arrested For Attempted Murder Of Colleague

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested a serving Inspector, who attempted to kill his colleague on duty, in Kafanchan, and cart away his rifle.

According to a statement by the spokesman for the Command, DSP Muhammed Jalige, the incident occurred on June 16, 2023 at the Police Mobile Force Base of Squadron 62 Kafanchan, when Inspector Moses Paul attempted to kill his duty partner, one Inspector Simnawa Paul, using a rope to strangle his neck.

READ MORE: Police Inspector Jailed 22-Years In Niger For Impregnating His 13-Year-Old Daughter, Killing The Baby After Delivery

“A distress situation on June 16, 2023, at about 1930 hours occurred at the Police Mobile Force base of 62 Squadron Kafanchan, Kaduna, where a certain Inspector Moses Paul attempted to kill his duty partner, Inspector Simnawa Paul.

“The incident which transpired while the two were on duty at the said base led Inspector Moses Paul to strangle, using a rope on the neck of his unsuspecting colleague. The victim was, however, rescued by two other Police Officers, whose attention were drawn by his cries.”