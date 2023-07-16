Victory Gbakara Emerges Winner Of Nigerian Idol Season 8

Victory Gbakara has emerged winner of Nigerian Idol Season 8. He was announced as winner of the reality TV show Sunday night.

Gbakara and Precious Mac were the two contestants that made it to the final of the show.

Quest was eliminated last week from the show, leaving Victory and Precious to battle for the grand prize.

As the winner, Victory walked away with 80 million naira, a brand new SUV, one year supply of Biggi drinks, a weekend get away trip to Cape Town in South Africa.

The live show began on Sunday , May 28, 2023, with top 10 contestants after a fierce battle and final judgement of Theatre Week.

The judges during the last day of the Theatre Week picked 10 contestants out of 29 talented singers who have what it takes to perform live for the audience’s votes.