Well Wishes Pour In As Baba Agbako Clocks 100 Years

Veteran Nollywood actor, Alhaji Abdulsalam Sanyaolu popularly known as Charles Olumo or Agbako has marked 100 years.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the veteran actor is the oldest living person in the Nigerian movie industry.

However, Agbako stopped acting due to his age, but he continues to make public appearances.

It was gathered that Alhaji Abdulsalam Sanyaolu began acting in 1953 at a church in Lagos.

He acted for the first time in a friend’s church drama, The Apostolic Church in Mushin.

He said after the play, people thought he was the head of the drama group then many churches started inviting him to train their drama groups and that was how the journey started for him.

In celebration of his birthday, Nollywood stars, fans, and lovers took to social media to send their wishes.

Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola Salako who spoke to The Guardian, said: “Baba is energetic, he’s a lover and it’s someone that is compassionate and consistent. I have been with him for about seven years celebrating and I am still going to celebrate him this year.

“Baba always calls me to ask about my well-being. Baba will talk to me for about one hour whenever I fall sick and he would pray for me, calling me a 16-year-old girl.

“I call him the grandfather I never had because he’s everything that represents the grandfather I never had. I celebrate him and I say happy 100 years birthday to my papa and my prayer warrior grandpa. May God bless you.

Veteran actor, Adebayo Salami, wrote: “A highly respected veteran is 100 today. This means a lot to us in the movie industry. May everything good not turn bad in your hands, Pa Charles Olumo.

Yomi Fabiyi in his tribute wrote, “100 years Thanksgiving today. Best Birthday wishes and congratulations as you start your new year LLNP legend and veteran.

Damola Olatunji wrote: “Whaoooo Baba Agbako is 100 years old today. Happy Champagne Age birthday baba. A true thespian who deserves national honour. A living legend I pray that God will continue to keep our oldest actor in good health. AMEN.

A fan, Lamina, wrote: “Happy birthday to him, wish him good health and happiness peace joy. Baba Agbako” No one can do it better than this man in the Yoruba action movie. I give it to him 100/100.