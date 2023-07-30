We’re United More Than Ever, No Disagreement Over Committee Chairs — Rep. Ugochinyere

Members of the House of Representatives have applauded Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the lower legislative chamber, for “carrying all interests along” in the composition of committee chairs.

The “like-minded lawmakers,” said there is no disagreement regarding the appointment of chairmanship of the standing committees announced by Abbas.

Information Nigeria reports that Abbas had on Thursday announced the appointees.

Some of the speakership aspirants were also picked as committee chairman by Abbas.

Ikenga Ugochinyere from Imo, speaking on behalf of the members at the weekend, said Abbas fostered inclusivity by appointing even those who opposed his bid for the speakership, making everyone feel included.

Ugochinyere, who was appointed as chairperson of the petroleum resources (downstream) committee, said the house is united, adding that they will all work for Nigeria’s interest.

“Majority of the members have commended the speaker and his deputy for being able to carry all interests along in the decision that led to the composition of the principal officers and the chairmanship of the standing committees. So, the parliament is now more united than ever.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Is Not Yet Nigeria’s Legitimate President – Archbishop Onaiyekan

“You saw a composition that cut across different interests including those who fought him or those who didn’t even agree with him. There was no winner, no vanquished,” Ugochinyere said.

Ugochinyere said the leadership of the house “are people who do not draw a line”, adding that they “see parliament as one.”

“So, the composition is a reflection of one parliament that they promised us — focusing on delivering the people-driven legislations.

“And that’s why you can see the unity, the oneness and all is set for the full business of the parliament by the time we come back in 6 weeks,” he added.

Muktar Betara was named Federal Capital Territory development committee chairman, Idris Wase was appointed chairman of the federal character committee, Yusuf Gagdi was selected to chair the committee on navy, Sani Jaji was announced as chairman of ecological funds, Miriam Onuoha was made chairman of Tertiary Education Trust Fund, while Alhassan Doguwa was picked to chair petroleum resources (upstream) committee.