‘You Shouldn’t Reap Where You Never Sowed’ — APC Elders Slam Jonathan Over Alleged Ministerial Slot Lobby

Concerned elders in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bayelsa State chapter, have lampooned former President Goodluck Jonathan’s “attempts” to fill the State’s ministerial slot in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet.

According to the Bayelsa APC Elders Council, Jonathan is attempting to produce a minister after actively and openly supporting Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, during the last general election.

Michael Adomokeme, Chairman of the APC Elders Council in the State, speaking in Yenagoa, said it was wrong for Jonathan to reap where he did not sow.

The Chairman who said the ex-President was acting unfairly compared his “desperation” to someone seeking to receive salaries from company A after working for company B.

Meanwhile, Adomekeme, expressed confidence that President Tinubu, a well-known rewarder of hard work, would not allow a situation of “monkey work, baboon chop.”

“People shouldn’t try to reap where they have never sowed. Some of us have been here since the early days of this party, when it was considered to be a taboo just by being a member.

“You all remember, APC in Bayelsa was called either Islamic party or Hausa party by these same people. Fast forward to the 2023 elections President Jonathan did everything to make sure we failed, but we didn’t as God would have it. What right has he to suddenly want to now nominate the minister from Bayelsa State?

“He was president for six years, he personally nominated dozens of Ministers. Why is he now so interested in just the single we as a party in Bayelsa wants to get? Is it to truncate the APC’s visible path to victory come November?’

“It is even an aberration and very demeaning for a former President to go cap-in-hand begging for a single ministerial slot. It ridicules and relegates the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

“He has been dubbed a statesman and hero of democracy. Fine and good, let him continue being that and not being a statesman by day and a political lobbyist by night,” Adomekeme said.

When contacted, Wealth Dickson, the Media Aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, described the allegation as baseless and untrue.