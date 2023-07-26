Gunmen Kidnap Former College Provost, Wife, Driver In Ogun

Unknown gunmen on Tuesday abducted the immediate past Provost of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Osile, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Ayodele Adetayo Ajayi.

It was gathered that Ajayi was abducted alongside his wife and driver, around 7.17 pm on Tuesday, at Ikija village, Olodo axis of the Abeokuta-Ibadan road in Odeda Local government of Ogun state.

Meanwhile, Ajayi’s wife was later released by the abductors while he and his driver were taken away.

According to a top management staff of the institution, who spoke on the condition of anonymity confirmed the abduction of the former Provost to Vanguard on telephone.

He said, a resident of the area who spoke under the condition of anonymity revealed that the gunmen came out of the bush to attack Ajayi and other motorists along the road.

He added that the gunmen who shot sporadically into the air blocked the road and whisked away their victims.

The source lamented the increasing rate of abduction at Olodo axis of the Abeokuta-Ibadan road, alleged that no fewer than five persons have been kidnapped in the last one week in the area.

“Just yesterday, the gunmen abducted five persons, but two out of them were later released.

READ MORE: Students Flog Teacher Who Stopped Them From Cheating During Exam In Ogun

“Also, last month, three people were killed. Among those who were killed was a popular businessman who operated a big farm along the axis.

“The Olu of Odeda in Odeda town, Oba David Olorunisola was almost kidnapped this week while his driver was shot and he is still receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC).