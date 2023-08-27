Bandits Kidnap 2 Brothers In Kaduna Community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked and abducted a health worker and his brother over the weekend, at Wusasa area of Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits reportedly stormed the area around 9pm and shot sporadically to disperse the crowd before picking their victims, Yushau Peter of St. Luke’s Hospital Wusasa and his brother, Joshua Peter.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the village head of Wusasa, Engr Isiyaku Ibrahim, confirmed the incident and expressed worry that: “the kidnappers have so often made our area their target of attacks, abducting many of our people.”

According to him: “Wusasa settlement, which is outside the ancient city of Zazzau, has witnessed a series of attacks in recent times. Not long ago, an Army officer and a vigilante member were killed.”

“It is the same area where a university Professor and Wazirin Wusasa were killed and his son abducted, spending almost a month in captivity.”

“The abducted victims, Yushau and Joshua, are indigenes of Ikara Local Government Area in the state who recently ran for their lives after bandits attacked their residents and abducted their aged father, Mr Peter,” he said.