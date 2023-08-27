Tolanibaj, Frodd Evicted From BBNaija All Stars

Big Brother Naija All Stars Housemates, Tolanibaj and Frodd have been evicted from the ongoing reality show on Sunday.

Respectively, Tolanibaj and Frodd become the fourth and fifth housemate be evicted from the show.

During her interview session with Ebuka on stage, Tolanibaj revealed that she anticipated her eviction.

Asked about her controversial relationship with Neo, Tolanibaj who described her journey on the show as adventurous replied, “Neo is an amazing guy.

Also speaking with the show anchor, Ebuka on stage after his eviction, Frodd said he was excited to exit the House in order to go meet his newborn baby named Elena at home.

According to the voting results shown after the evictions, Tolanibaj and Frodd were the ‘bottom two’ or the least voted housemates with Seyi narrowly escaping eviction for the fourth time in a row.