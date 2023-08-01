Basketmouth’s Son, Jason Joins Liverpool Football Academy

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth, has enrolled his son, Jason Okpocha, in Liverpool football academy in England.

The proud dad shared a video of his son arriving at the academy via his Instagram page on Monday.

He captioned the video, “Go make daddy proud boy. @liverpoolfcchamps.”

His colleagues and fans thronged to the comment section to congratulate the comedian and his son.

Jason is Basketmouth’s only son with his estranged wife, Elsie Uzoma. The couple had three children together before parting ways in 2022.

