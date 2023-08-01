BBNaija All Stars: “I Have Sex Once Every Six Months” – Venita

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Venita Akpofure has disclosed that she has sexual intercourse once in six months.

She made the revelation during a chat with her fellow housemates, Kiddwaya, Seyi, and Adekunle.

According to the mother of two, her friends complain regularly about her poor sex life encouraging her to improve on it.

Venita said: “I don’t use to have sex, just like frequent. They [my friends] always complain that I need to go and do that, I’m so up tired. I literally have sex like, maybe, once every six months, which is really bad. That’s terrible.”

Kiddwaya asked: “Why?”

She replied: “because I don’t like people come near me.”