BBNaija All Stars: Seyi Apologizes Over Misogynistic Comment

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo has apologized for saying he is raising his son to ‘run trains’ on people’s daughters.

Recall that Seyi had during a conversation with Whitemoney after the Saturday night party claimed he had opened a miscellaneous account for his son to enable him to have sex with people’s daughters.

This has generated controversy on social media.

However, Seyi during his diary session on Tuesday said he made the comments because he was angry.

He admitted that the statement was misogynistic and he regrets it.

