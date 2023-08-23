Yemi Alade Survives Auto Crash In Spain

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has survived a car accident in Spain.

Alade in a post shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday disclosed that the accident happened somewhere between Barcelona and Benicassim.

While appreciating God for keeping her and her crew alive, she noted that she only lost a nail.

READ ALSO: Yemi Alade Blasts Those Who Feel Entitled To Other People’s Money

“We were in a car crash at 12:06 (noon), somewhere between Barcelona and Benicassim in Spain.

“I also experienced a minor medical emergency after performing on stage 7 hours after the incident on the same day.

“Life is for the living. I didn’t want to put this out, but the devil had other plans, but my Jehovah jiray said no. It all happened suddenly but nothing is too sudden for God.

“I only lost a nail. The blood of Jesus spoke for us. His Grace is more than sufficient.”