Yemi Alade Blasts Those Who Feel Entitled To Other People’s Money

Yemi Alade, a popular Nigerian artist, blasts people who feel entitled to other people’s money.

She made this known through her Instagram account today, 26th of January, 2022. This comes after her colleague, Olamide comes under fire for refusing to buy a car for a fan.

Yemi said in her post that in 2022, individuals who have been counting the money in other people’s pockets and feeling entitled should stop and focus on creating their own money. Then she went on praying that God provides for us all.

Some netizens who responded to her post made matters worse by questioning whether she won’t give them anything even though she made enough money last year and ask why hasn’t done any giveaways this year, further demonstrating their entitlement.

