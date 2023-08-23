Fixing Roads Better Than Palliatives – Kogi Gov., Bello

Governor Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has posited that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s road construction project and other critical infrastructures will benefit the people more than palliatives.

Bello who made the remarks while inspecting work on the Abuja-Lokoja road with the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, said, “By fixing roads across the country, we will alleviate poverty, which is preferable to giving out palliatives.”

According to him, the Abuja-Lokoja road is vital to the people’s socio-economic lives because it connects the South-West, South-South and South-East region to the Federal Capital Territory and the Northern parts.

He further lauuded Tinubu for appointing Umahi as Minister of Works, describing him as a “field man” who will deliver the “Renewed Hope” project.

“He is not a media show man, he is a realistic man who works round the clock. He has done it as a governor in Ebonyi and he will do it again as a minister of works,” he added.

He further urged civil servants to work with sincerity and commitment for the ex-Governor to deliver quality infrastructure to the country.